Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $184.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lifted by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $180.00 to $184.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.87.
In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 11.1% in the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 48,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,529,000 after acquiring an additional 75,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
