Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $184.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lifted by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $180.00 to $184.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 11.1% in the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 48,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,529,000 after acquiring an additional 75,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

