Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Announces Earnings Results

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $23.74 on Wednesday, hitting $431.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,660. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.97, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $235.62 and a 1-year high of $432.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,668,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total transaction of $2,767,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,373 shares in the company, valued at $332,396,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,254 shares of company stock worth $22,919,742. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.89.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

