Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $500.00 at Oppenheimer

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.89.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $407.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.38. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $235.62 and a 12-month high of $417.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.97, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total transaction of $2,096,365.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,650 shares in the company, valued at $315,452,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,562 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total transaction of $509,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,543 shares in the company, valued at $50,442,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,254 shares of company stock valued at $22,919,742. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

