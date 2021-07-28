Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342,126 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.83% of Lincoln National worth $98,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 40.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Lincoln National by 4.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 390,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,386 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Lincoln National by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $979,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

LNC stock opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

