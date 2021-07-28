Morgan Stanley Downgrades Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) to Equal Weight

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $203.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $202.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.60.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $165.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $80.66 and a one year high of $181.95. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.01.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $3,016,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,154,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $3,148,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

