Morgan Stanley Grows Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,424,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785,040 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $110,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $46.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.09.

