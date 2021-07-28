Morgan Stanley Increases MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $523.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $523.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.71.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $589.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,748. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $514.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $596.47.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in MSCI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its position in MSCI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 11,293.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after buying an additional 332,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at $2,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

