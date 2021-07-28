Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $19.29 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.

RF stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.85. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

