Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $19.29 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.
RF stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.85. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
