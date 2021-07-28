Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MCBI stock opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.56.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Mountain Commerce Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

