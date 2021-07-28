Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Short Interest Up 769.0% in July

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 769.0% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRPLY opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Mr Price Group has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $17.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.4836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Mr Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Mr Price Group Company Profile

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Apparel, Home, Telecoms, and Financial Services and Cellular. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and dÃ©cor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

