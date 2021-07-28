MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $515.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 96.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 5.0% during the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after acquiring an additional 332,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth about $2,516,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI stock opened at $584.21 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $596.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

