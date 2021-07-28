Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Receives €274.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €274.75 ($323.24).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEURV. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €286.00 ($336.47) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

About Munchener Ruckvers

