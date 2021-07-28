National Bank Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sleep Country Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$38.00 price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.14.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$27.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.92. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$18.86 and a 12-month high of C$35.70.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$183.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$162.05 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.73%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

