National Bank Financial Weighs in on Great-West Lifeco Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter.

GWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.25.

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$37.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 25.23, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56. The firm has a market cap of C$34.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$36.88. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$23.55 and a one year high of C$38.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total transaction of C$156,204.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 779 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

