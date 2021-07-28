National Express Group (LON:NEX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 270.60 ($3.54). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 270.20 ($3.53), with a volume of 696,366 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEX. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective (up from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 321.67 ($4.20).

Get National Express Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 275.68.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.