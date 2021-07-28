Nautilus Minerals (TSE:NUS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nautilus Minerals Inc. (TSE:NUS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.06. Nautilus Minerals shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 96,969 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Nautilus Minerals (TSE:NUS)

Nautilus Minerals Inc, a seafloor resource exploration company, explores and develops the ocean floor for copper, gold, silver, and zinc seafloor massive sulphide deposits. It also explores for manganese, nickel, and cobalt nodule deposits. The company's principal project is the Solwara 1 project located in the Bismarck Sea, Papua New Guinea.

