Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Shares of NAVI traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,364. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12. Navient has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Navient alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NAVI. TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.