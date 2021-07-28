Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 89,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $8,612,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Apple by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 131,922 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.25.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.