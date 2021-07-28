Neenah (NP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Neenah (NYSE:NP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%.

Shares of NP opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04. Neenah has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $61.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

In other Neenah news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $29,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $25,746.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

