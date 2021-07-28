Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Trading Up 25%

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) shares were up 25% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43.

About Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO)

Neon Bloom, Inc is a holdings company, which engage sin the acquisition of agriculture and ancillary technology products and services. The company was founded by Douglas DiSanti on August 7, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

