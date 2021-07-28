Netbox Coin (NBX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $156,440.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00235176 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000438 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

NBX is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,474,577 coins and its circulating supply is 77,869,194 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

