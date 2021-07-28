NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $121.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.96.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Macquarie decreased their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA decreased their price target on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

NTES opened at $88.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.21. NetEase has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $32.17 EPS. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 43.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,481,000 after acquiring an additional 950,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,888,000 after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of NetEase by 7.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,015,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,933,000 after acquiring an additional 335,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $457,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

