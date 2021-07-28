NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Cut to $132.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $148.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTES. CLSA dropped their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.84.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. NetEase has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.21.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $32.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,805,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NetEase by 461.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,498 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in NetEase by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,089,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,963,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,900 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

