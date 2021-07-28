Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $523.22. The stock had a trading volume of 48,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $231.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $513.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

