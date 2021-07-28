NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NETGEAR reported weak second-quarter 2021 results, with both the bottom line and top line missing their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Component shortages and supply chain disruptions hampered its quarterly results. Its operating results are likely to be affected by introduction of new products by competitors. The company functions in a rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive market and expects competition to intensify on price. Its business is highly susceptible to seasonality, which leads to volatility in cash flow and reduces the predictability of earnings. Escalated research and development expenses strain its margins. However, NETGEAR is well poised to retain its leadership in the consumer networking market by capitalizing on technology inflections and building recurring subscription service revenues to drive its momentum in 2021.”

Get NETGEAR alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTGR. BWS Financial cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.14. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $996.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.81.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $69,705.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $981,723.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,824.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,831. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in NETGEAR by 469.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 523.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.