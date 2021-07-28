Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.86. Netlist shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 2,476,198 shares.

NLST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.60, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

