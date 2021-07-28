Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Market Cap Hits $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 28th. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00234816 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

