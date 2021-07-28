New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is Schroder Investment Management Group’s 10th Largest Position

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,039.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up about 1.3% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $975,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Benchmark lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

Shares of EDU traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,740,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,885,309. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

