New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DBS Vickers downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

EDU stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 410.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 380,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,720,000 after purchasing an additional 306,078 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

