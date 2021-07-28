New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
EDU has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. DBS Vickers lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.
Shares of EDU opened at $2.19 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $19.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.92.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.
