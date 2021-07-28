New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

EDU has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. DBS Vickers lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Shares of EDU opened at $2.19 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $19.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

