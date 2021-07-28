New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Acquired by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,530,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,427 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of New Residential Investment worth $17,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 389.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 787.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 20.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.91. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

NRZ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

