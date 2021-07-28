NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

NBEV stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.19. NewAge has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. On average, analysts predict that NewAge will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in NewAge by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NewAge by 36.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in NewAge in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in NewAge by 35.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NewAge in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

