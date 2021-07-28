Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.84 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NGT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$75.69 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Newmont to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

TSE NGT opened at C$77.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$81.70. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$68.76 and a twelve month high of C$95.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.69 billion and a PE ratio of 17.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.682 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

