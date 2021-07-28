NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
NRR stock opened at GBX 89.14 ($1.16) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £275.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.81. NewRiver REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.59.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised NewRiver REIT to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.
NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.
