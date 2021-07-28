News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,996 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in News were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in News by 140.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 365,320 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of News by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 258,209 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 155,241 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of News by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NWSA opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.64 and a beta of 1.56. News Co. has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.75.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.