NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.63. NexJ Systems shares last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$12.84 million and a P/E ratio of -26.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95.

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$3.94 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexJ Systems Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers NexJ CRM for wealth management, private banking, commercial banking, corporate banking, sales, trading and research, and insurance.

