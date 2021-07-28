NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $3.96. 27,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,865,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.72.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $827.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Boston Partners raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,465 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth about $8,568,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,570,000 after buying an additional 1,597,115 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,792,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 79.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,573,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.