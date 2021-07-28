Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Stake Lowered by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,643 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 50.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,551,000 after purchasing an additional 444,960 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank grew its holdings in Nielsen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 34,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Nielsen by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 26,966 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,814,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,646,000 after buying an additional 876,469 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLSN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

