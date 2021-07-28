Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Short Interest Up 262.5% in July

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 262.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NDGPY stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.57. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $39.91.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.