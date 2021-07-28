Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Short Interest Up 262.5% in July

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 262.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
NDGPY stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.57. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $39.91.
About Nine Dragons Paper
