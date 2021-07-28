Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the June 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NPNYY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. 29,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,235. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

