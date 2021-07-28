NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

NiSource has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NiSource has a payout ratio of 65.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. NiSource has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $293,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

