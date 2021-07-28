Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Issues Earnings Results

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.24%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDEKY traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $36.40. 36,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,264. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03. Nitto Denko has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDEKY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nitto Denko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

