Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Issues Earnings Results

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.24%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDEKY traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $36.40. 36,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,264. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03. Nitto Denko has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDEKY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nitto Denko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

