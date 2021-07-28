Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.24%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDEKY traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.40. 36,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,264. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.20. Nitto Denko has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $49.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NDEKY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Earnings History for Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

