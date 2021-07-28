Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will post sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.45 billion and the lowest is $6.36 billion. Nokia reported sales of $5.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $25.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.61 billion to $26.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $26.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays set a $5.42 target price on shares of Nokia and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Nokia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Nokia by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after buying an additional 8,462,537 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,870,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,434,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,304,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,886,000 after acquiring an additional 615,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Nokia by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 24,635,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,182,848. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41. Nokia has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

