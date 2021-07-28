Nokia (NOK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Nokia to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Nokia has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. On average, analysts expect Nokia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Nokia has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOK. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nokia stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

