NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price target from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €47.00 ($55.29).

Shares of NORMA Group stock opened at €44.34 ($52.16) on Monday. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €23.28 ($27.39) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.