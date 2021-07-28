NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price target from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €47.00 ($55.29).

Shares of NORMA Group stock opened at €44.34 ($52.16) on Monday. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €23.28 ($27.39) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

