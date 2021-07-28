Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Shares of NAK stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market cap of $212.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.02. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.81.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,561,858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032,636 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,861,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,868 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,340,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 759,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 26,781,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 701,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.