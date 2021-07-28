Northern Trust Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $112.22 on Monday. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 13,500 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $1,543,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 2,741 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $324,150.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,280 shares of company stock valued at $14,905,445. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 19,860 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 384.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

