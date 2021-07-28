NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NorthWestern stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $63.54. 290,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,232. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.42.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $164,659.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,672 shares of company stock worth $494,470. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.