NovoCure (NVCR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. On average, analysts expect NovoCure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $180.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,639.79 and a beta of 1.08. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $66.68 and a 52 week high of $232.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $199,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $257,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,220,980.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,663 in the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

